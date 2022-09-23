'We're thrilled' - New presenter joins Greatest Hits Radio

Heidi Secker is the new host of the afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio East Anglia. - Credit: Supplied by Bauer Media

A new presenter will soon be gracing the airwaves across Suffolk, promising listeners the "biggest songs" of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Heidi Secker is joining the like of Martin Kemp and Simon Mayo on Greatest Hits Radio to present the afternoon show broadcast across East Anglia.

The former Royal Navy Mechanic's first show will be aired on Monday, October 3, having taken over the reins from current host Rob Chandler, whose final show is on Friday.

Ms Secker, who has over a decade of experience in radio, said: “I can’t wait to spend my afternoons with everyone tuning into Greatest Hits Radio and share the biggest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s - as well as all the local news and stories that matter.

"I’m so thrilled to join the team and start to deliver even more of the ‘good times’. So make a date for 1pm every weekday and come and join me."

From October 1, Greatest Hits Radio will be going 100% digital in Ipswich and Suffolk.