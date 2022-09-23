News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'We're thrilled' - New presenter joins Greatest Hits Radio

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:00 PM September 23, 2022
Updated: 12:14 PM September 23, 2022
Heidi Secker is the new host of the afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio East Anglia. 

Heidi Secker is the new host of the afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio East Anglia. - Credit: Supplied by Bauer Media

A new presenter will soon be gracing the airwaves across Suffolk, promising listeners the "biggest songs" of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Heidi Secker is joining the like of Martin Kemp and Simon Mayo on Greatest Hits Radio to present the afternoon show broadcast across East Anglia.

The former Royal Navy Mechanic's first show will be aired on Monday, October 3, having taken over the reins from current host Rob Chandler, whose final show is on Friday.

Ms Secker, who has over a decade of experience in radio, said: “I can’t wait to spend my afternoons with everyone tuning into Greatest Hits Radio and share the biggest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s - as well as all the local news and stories that matter.

"I’m so thrilled to join the team and start to deliver even more of the ‘good times’. So make a date for 1pm every weekday and come and join me."

From October 1, Greatest Hits Radio will be going 100% digital in Ipswich and Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving a motorcycle and lorry near Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 partially reopens after serious crash between lorry and motorcycle

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo heads a Leif Davis corner towards goal.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-0 win against Arsenal U21s unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The barn is in Redlingfield in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk barn in need of revamp sells for more than £50,000 at auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on the A14 outside Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suspected drug driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in A14 lorry crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon