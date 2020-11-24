Have you seen missing 42-year-old woman Helen Felton?

Helen Felton, 42, has gone missing from home in Brandon Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help tracing a missing 42-year-old woman.

Helen Felton is described as white, 5ft 9in and with black hair.

Suffolk police said officers were unable to locate Helen at home in Mounts Pit Lane, Brandon, when they visited with ambulance staff.

It is not known what she was last wearing, but she is said to normally wear jeans and a three-quarter length brown coat.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her, or who has any information on where she may be, to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 99 of November 24.