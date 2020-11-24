E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have you seen missing 42-year-old woman Helen Felton?

PUBLISHED: 19:29 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:29 24 November 2020

Helen Felton, 42, has gone missing from home in Brandon Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Helen Felton, 42, has gone missing from home in Brandon Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help tracing a missing 42-year-old woman.

Helen Felton is described as white, 5ft 9in and with black hair.

Suffolk police said officers were unable to locate Helen at home in Mounts Pit Lane, Brandon, when they visited with ambulance staff.

It is not known what she was last wearing, but she is said to normally wear jeans and a three-quarter length brown coat.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her, or who has any information on where she may be, to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 99 of November 24.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Explained: What do the latest figures tell us about Suffolk’s and Essex’s likely Covid tier?

Which Covid tier will Suffolk be in? What the data tells us Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Absolute madness’ fury over illegal parking in village

Lemons Hill Bridge in Tattingstone had an excess of 50 cars parked in a clearway over the weekend. Picture: TIM KERSHAW

Vegan market returns to Ipswich this weekend

Grab lunch from award-winning Hullaballoo at Ipswich Vegan Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?

Deer cross the road in Suffolk - East Anglia is the UK epicentre of deer on the road. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing 42-year-old woman Helen Felton?

Helen Felton, 42, has gone missing from home in Brandon Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY