Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Our daughter’s life was worth little more than three weeks’ shopping’: parents’ anger at death by careless driving sentence

PUBLISHED: 16:38 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:38 08 November 2018

Helen Lovegrove who was killed when the taxi she was travelling in was hit by another car near Thetford. Picture: Caroline Vincent

Helen Lovegrove who was killed when the taxi she was travelling in was hit by another car near Thetford. Picture: Caroline Vincent

Archant

The parents of Helen Lovegrove have spoken of their devastating loss and anger at the sentence for the driver who admitted causing her death by careless driving.

More than 200 people attended the funeral of Helen Lovegrove. Picture: Caroline VincentMore than 200 people attended the funeral of Helen Lovegrove. Picture: Caroline Vincent

Miss Lovegrove, 47, who lived in Magdalen Street in Thetford, was killed when the taxi she was travelling in to visit her housebound parents – who were reliant on their daughter – was hit by another car on the A134 at Barnham.

Abbie King, 23, who had her left leg amputated below the knee while she was in a six-week coma after losing control of her vehicle, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in a wheelchair on Tuesday to admit causing her death. Magistrates fined her £320 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

Speaking for the first since the accident in May 2017, Jim and Pauline Lovegrove, who live in Thetford, said the death of their only child had left them “empty inside” and that they had “lost our reason for living”.

Mrs Lovegrove, 72, said: “Obviously there are rules that magistrates have to adhere to but it just seems strange that they came out with that figure as a fine. It seems our daughter’s life was worth little more than three weeks’ shopping at Tesco. We are angry about the system but there is nothing we can do about it because it’s the laws of the land.”

Helen Lovegrove died in the crash on the A134 at Barnham near Thetford in May 2017. Picture: Archant LibraryHelen Lovegrove died in the crash on the A134 at Barnham near Thetford in May 2017. Picture: Archant Library

In passing sentence magistrates said they could not punish King any more than she had punished herself.

Mrs Lovegrove, who is wheelchair-bound after a brain tumour, said: “I agree and I was the first one to defend her when it happened. She has got to live her life with the thought that she has killed someone, but it wasn’t anybody’s fault but her own.”

Mr Lovegrove, 81, who suffers from dementia, has struggled to come to terms with his daughter’s death. “There are only so many times a day I can tell him ‘no your daughter isn’t coming today’. It’s extremely difficult and he is inconsolable,” said Mrs Lovegrove.

The couple moved from Essex to be closer to their daughter who moved to Thetford after previously living in Horsham, West Sussex.

Helen Lovegrove with her friend Caroline Vincent. She was well known in Thetford. Picture: Caroline VincentHelen Lovegrove with her friend Caroline Vincent. She was well known in Thetford. Picture: Caroline Vincent

Miss Lovegrove volunteered in various charity shops, looked after her parents, and was well-known around the town. More than 200 people attended her funeral.

“It was unbelievable the people who came,” said her mother. “The church was completely packed out which was amazing to see. People said wonderful things about her. She was a beautiful daughter, and a lot of people are missing her a lot.”

One of her close friends, Caroline Vincent, said: “Helen really was wonderful and really one of a kind who deserved more. There was over 200 people who came to her funeral so you can imagine how well known and loved she was. The best friend I could ever have asked for.”

Topic Tags:

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Yesterday, 22:36 Adam Howlett
The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Staff of a pre-school who saved the life of a three-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest were among the community heroes celebrated as Stars of Suffolk tonight.

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Yesterday, 17:07 Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Academy leaders have come under fire as new figures reveal seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018

Yesterday, 20:39 Suzanne Day
The winners of the special achievement award winners appeared on satge with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.

Showers to scatter Suffolk skies as weekend approaches

Yesterday, 20:14 Will Jefford
Unsettled weather will continue in Suffolk as the weekend approaches. Picture: ALISON CONNORS

Unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend, with showers potentially disrupting Remembrance Day services.

Child in serious condition after hit-and-run in Essex

Yesterday, 19:25 Will Jefford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Colchester.

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

Watchdog makes statement ahead of mental health trust CQC report

Yesterday, 17:30 Dominic Moffitt
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive, Andy Yacoub has issued a joint statement about the forthcoming CQC report Picture: HEALTHWATCH SUFFOLK

A Suffolk health watchdog has claimed that poor access to mental health services “has not significantly improved” since the region’s mental health trust was first placed in special measures.

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24