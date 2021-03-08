News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Helen Yapp appointed headteacher at Thomas Gainsborough School

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:13 AM March 8, 2021    Updated: 9:30 AM March 8, 2021
Helen Yapp, new headteacher at Thomas Gainsborough School

Helen Yapp, new headteacher at Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard, said she was "very excited" to have all students back this week. - Credit: Marcelle Claxton

Helen Yapp has been appointed as the new headteacher at Thomas Gainsborough School in Sudbury, with immediate effect.   

The decision comes as schools start to welcome back students after the national lockdown.  

Mrs Yapp had previously been acting headteacher since January after former headteacher Wayne Lloyd stepped down after nine years in the role.  

Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard

Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard - Credit: Marcelle Claxton

Chair of Local Governing Body, Sue Leon, and Chief Executive of Unity Schools Partnership, Tim Coulson, put a joint statement on the school's website and said they have “great confidence” in Mrs Yapp.  

They added: “Mrs Yapp of course knows the school well and has already led the school through this strange period in 2021 with distinction.  

“We have great confidence that she will build on all the great work that has taken place to develop the school with which we are all so proud to be associated and to help it develop, as nothing ever stands still. 

“Thank you to you all for your support of your children during this time when the school has not been able to be fully open.  

“We look forward to the school being fully up and running in the next few days.” 

The school along with most other schools in the county have planned a staggered return to school this week with testing taking place between Monday and Wednesday and the entire school back in classrooms from Thursday.  

