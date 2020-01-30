E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Helicopter scours coastline in hunt for missing woman

PUBLISHED: 07:37 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:37 30 January 2020

Missing Rosemary Mills, from Kirby Cross Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Missing Rosemary Mills, from Kirby Cross Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Police and the coastguard were out looking for a missing 68-year-old from Kirby Cross, near Frinton, overnight.

A helicopter was out scouring the coastline overnight (stock image) Picture: PAUL DAMENA helicopter was out scouring the coastline overnight (stock image) Picture: PAUL DAMEN

People living in the area reported hearing a lot of activity around 2am, with emergency crews searching for missing Rosemary Mills.

The 68-year-old, who was last seen yesterday, may have her dog - a black and white border collie - with her.

She is around 5ft tall, slim, and has short pink hair.

Essex Police tweeted: "Have you seen 68-year-old Rosemary Mills who is missing from her home in Kirby, #Tendring?

"Rosemary was last seen on Wed 29 January, she may have her dog a black and white border collie with her.

"Rosemary is 4ft 12in (5ft) tall, of a slim build and has short pink hair.

"Contact us on 101."

Anyone who has seen Rosemary, and knows where she may be, is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

NHS boss apologises for failings in care at hospital

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

£6m golf club revamp boosted by sale of part of public clifftop car park

How the new clubhouse at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club would look Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

Nino Severino: Death of Kobe Bryant and the emotions facing those who are left

USA Basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash. Photo: PA

Commuters warned not to travel after train fault

The first new Greater Anglia train operating on Suffolk routes out of Ipswich has gone into service on the Felixstowe branch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Building of 79 new homes starts - see first glimpse of the plans

An artist's impression of the new homes on the housing estate being built in exning Road, Newmarket. Picture: CALA Homes North Home Counties
Drive 24