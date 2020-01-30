Helicopter scours coastline in hunt for missing woman
PUBLISHED: 07:37 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:37 30 January 2020
ESSEX POLICE
Police and the coastguard were out looking for a missing 68-year-old from Kirby Cross, near Frinton, overnight.
People living in the area reported hearing a lot of activity around 2am, with emergency crews searching for missing Rosemary Mills.
The 68-year-old, who was last seen yesterday, may have her dog - a black and white border collie - with her.
She is around 5ft tall, slim, and has short pink hair.
Essex Police tweeted: "Have you seen 68-year-old Rosemary Mills who is missing from her home in Kirby, #Tendring?
Anyone who has seen Rosemary, and knows where she may be, is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.