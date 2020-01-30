Helicopter scours coastline in hunt for missing woman

Missing Rosemary Mills, from Kirby Cross Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Police and the coastguard were out looking for a missing 68-year-old from Kirby Cross, near Frinton, overnight.

A helicopter was out scouring the coastline overnight (stock image) Picture: PAUL DAMEN A helicopter was out scouring the coastline overnight (stock image) Picture: PAUL DAMEN

People living in the area reported hearing a lot of activity around 2am, with emergency crews searching for missing Rosemary Mills.

The 68-year-old, who was last seen yesterday, may have her dog - a black and white border collie - with her.

She is around 5ft tall, slim, and has short pink hair.

Essex Police tweeted: "Have you seen 68-year-old Rosemary Mills who is missing from her home in Kirby, #Tendring?

"Rosemary was last seen on Wed 29 January, she may have her dog a black and white border collie with her.

"Rosemary is 4ft 12in (5ft) tall, of a slim build and has short pink hair.

"Contact us on 101."

Anyone who has seen Rosemary, and knows where she may be, is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.