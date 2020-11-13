Look inside this derelict church hall up for £150,000 sale
PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 13 November 2020
A derelict church meeting hall which could be converted into a family home is up for sale for £150,000.
The hall on the edge of the Helmingham estate, could be converted into a home after plans were approved in June.
The designs would see the current building converted into a living and dining area as well as a kitchen, with a new extension adding two bedrooms, a bathroom and a utility room.
The property will also benefit from two off road parking spaces.
Since the plans were given approval, the property has been listed for sale with Clark and Simpson for £150,000.
Commenting on the plans, Helmingham Parish Council raised no objections to the designs saying they would prefer the site to be used “constructively”.
The property would share a drive, accessed off the B1077, with two existing properties.
The building was used regularly until around 10 years ago.
However, the local table tennis group still used the room once a month and church goers also entered the building from time to time.
The building was left completely empty in 2017 and has not been used since.
The local Diocese said that they could not raise the funds to renew the electrical wiring which had failed the mandatory test in 2014.
The flooring also needed replacing.
