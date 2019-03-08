E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Helmingham Hall steam locomotive remembered at Suffolk estate event

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 August 2019

Steam enthusiasts hoping to build a replica of a long-lost class of East Anglian locomotive took their fund-raising efforts to Helmingham Hall at the weekend - together with an original nameplate from one of the engines.

The B17 Trust is hoping to build a new "Sandringham Class" steam locomotive - a type that hauled fast trains in the region from the 1930s to the 1950s. The last was scrapped in the early 1960s.

Many of the locomotives were named after stately homes in the region - and the first was named after the monarch's home in Norfolk. Helmingham Hall was one of the locomotives which hauled express trains from London to East Anglia.

Members of the trust brought along one of the original Helmingham Hall nameplates to their stall at the Festival of Classic Cars on Sunday - and attracted a great deal of interest including a visit from Edward Tollemache whose family owns and lives at the hall.

