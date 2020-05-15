E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Teachers send inspiring messages to pupils during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:49 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 15 May 2020

Staff at Helmingham Primary School have created a special video Picture: GREGG BROWN

Staff at a Suffolk primary school have been inspiring pupils with a special video of quotes.

Teachers from Helmingham Primary School and nursery have put together the video to inspire and motivate their pupils.

“Most schools have done a video,” said Mrs Salmon.

“So we thought we need to do something and we wanted to do something different.”

The teachers decided to do a special video full of uplifting and memorable quotes which all reflected the school’s ethos and values.

Each clip had a red, white and blue theme to mark VE Day.

Staff spent two days picking their quotes and collecting the footage with teacher Steph Cross editing all the footage together.

“It’s been really well received by parents and children,” said Mrs Salmon.

“The children say they are missing us and missing their friends.

“It was also fun for us to do and it was emotional.”

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds 'epic' DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Baby’s body may have gone to waste centre in refuse from Ipswich

The site remains closed while investigations continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of baby girl was found in waste material, police confirm

Police remain on scene at Sackers in Needham Market following the baby's death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town still working to renew deals of out-of-contract players

Cole Skuse and Gwion Edwards are both out of contract at the end of June. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Another six patients with coronavirus die at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex

Six more patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
