WATCH: Teachers send inspiring messages to pupils during lockdown

Staff at Helmingham Primary School have created a special video Picture: GREGG BROWN

Staff at a Suffolk primary school have been inspiring pupils with a special video of quotes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teachers from Helmingham Primary School and nursery have put together the video to inspire and motivate their pupils.

“Most schools have done a video,” said Mrs Salmon.

“So we thought we need to do something and we wanted to do something different.”

You may also want to watch:

The teachers decided to do a special video full of uplifting and memorable quotes which all reflected the school’s ethos and values.

Each clip had a red, white and blue theme to mark VE Day.

Staff spent two days picking their quotes and collecting the footage with teacher Steph Cross editing all the footage together.

“It’s been really well received by parents and children,” said Mrs Salmon.

“The children say they are missing us and missing their friends.

“It was also fun for us to do and it was emotional.”