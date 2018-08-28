Santa-stic way to run and raise funds for hospitals

All dressed up for the Santa Fun Run at Colchester Castle Park, from left, Sara Impeciati, Anna Shasha, Sarah Smith, Anne Rutland and Catherine Morgan. Picture: COLCHESTER & IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity

Put on a Santa suit and raise funds for hospitals in Suffolk and Essex, by joining a fun run around Colchester Castle Park!

The Santa Fun Run, organised by Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, regularly attracts more than 600 Santas, who can run, jog or walk around 5km and 3km courses.

You can choose which ward, department or appeal to raise funds for at any of the charity’s hospitals, including Colchester, Ipswich, Felixstowe, Aldeburgh, Clacton and Harwich.

Event manager for the charity Jessica Watkins said: “It’s an amazing sight, it’s not every day you see so many Santas and elves together in one place.”

The event is suitable for all ages, as you can take it at your own pace. Every adult participant will receive a free Santa suit to run in, and children will get a free Santa hat.

There are also costumes to buy for those who want to stand out from the crowd, including women’s, youths’ and children’s Santa suits.

Anne Rutland, associate director of clinical governance at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation (ESNEFT) is taking part in the run for the first time, after joining in the charity’s Big Sea Dip event earlier this year. She has also recruited nine colleagues to take part.

Anne said: “I wanted to be part of the Santa Fun Run because it looked like a great way to exercise and have fun. There’s a group of us that regularly run whenever we get a chance, so why not fundraise at the same time?”

“Our team are supporting the charity as we would like the money we raise to be available to benefit patients at all ESNEFT sites.”

Pictured above with Anne, who is second from right, are Sara Impeciati, associate director of nursing for surgery and anaesthetics, Anna Shasha, director of midwifery, women’s and children’s health, Sarah Smith, head of nursing for women’s and children’s health and Catherine Morgan, chief nurse.

To find out more or register for the run, follow the link.