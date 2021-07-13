Suffolk landlady to send pint 355 miles across England to mark Freedom Day

Published: 1:18 PM July 13, 2021

Locals are being encouraged to help with the transportation of a pint of Ice Breaker from Bury St Edmunds to Newcastle - Credit: Greene King

A landlady from Bury St Edmunds is celebrating Freedom Day by leading a nationwide campaign to transport a pint of ale 355 miles across England.

The pint of pale ale will travel from the Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King brewery to celebrate Freedom Day on Monday, July 19.

Julie Finnigan from the Tollgate pub in Bury St Edmunds has enlisted the help of seven other pub landlords across the country to undertake a national relay, transporting one pint of Ice Breaker pale ale straight from the brewery all the way north to Newcastle-upon-Tyne in time to raise a toast on Freedom Day – and all in aid of Macmillan.

The landlady said: "At the Tollgate, both the team and our regulars felt we needed to mark Freedom Day, and the relaxing of regulations.

The pint will start at the Tollgate in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Greene King

"As I spoke to other landlords at pubs across England, they also felt the same, which is where the inspiration for our Pass the Pint relay came from.

“When Greene King heard of our plans, they offered to support us, by donating £1 to Macmillan for every millilitre of ale that arrives at the next pub – so we’ll be doing our best not to spill any.

"Each landlord has been encouraged to transport the pint of Greene King’s Ice Breaker in the most creative way possible; I have chosen a shopping trolley.

"Obviously 74 miles is quite a distance to transport a pint in a shopping trolley, which is why I’m calling on the support of my regulars and the locals of Bury to help me pass the pint of Greene King Ice Breaker to the next location."

The pint of Ice Breaker pale ale will make eight stops along the way before finally reaching Waggon Team in Gateshead.

Anyone who is willing to take place will be added into a randomly selected prize draw for the chance to win a £50 Greene King gift card.

If you can help Julie pass the pint, contact the Tollgate on 01284 755237 or visit their Facebook page.

The full itinerary is as follows:

Wednesday 14 July: Greene King Brewery

Wednesday 14 July: Tollgate pub, Bury St Edmunds

Thursday 15 July: Rose and Crown, Rushden

Friday 16 July: Corner House, Burton

Friday 16 July: Donkey Derby, Chesterfield

Saturday 17 July: Lord Darcy, Leeds

Sunday 18 July: Norman Conquest, Middlesbrough

Monday 19 July: Waggon Team, Gateshead