Motorbike stolen from garage overnight

A motorbike was stolen from a garage at a property in Hemingstone. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An orange motorbike was stolen from a garage at a property in Hemingstone.

The incident occurred between 10pm on Friday, November 13 and 9.30am on Saturday, November 14 at a property between Church Lane and Main Road.

At some point during the times stated, unknown offender/s forced entry into a secure garage and stole a KTM 250 orange motorbike – with the registration OU67DLV – from within.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary and are asking anyone with any information about this incident or who may have seen a motorbike matching this description for sale to contact them, quoting crime reference 37/66112/20.