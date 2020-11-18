Motorbike stolen from garage overnight
PUBLISHED: 12:13 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 18 November 2020
Archant
An orange motorbike was stolen from a garage at a property in Hemingstone.
The incident occurred between 10pm on Friday, November 13 and 9.30am on Saturday, November 14 at a property between Church Lane and Main Road.
At some point during the times stated, unknown offender/s forced entry into a secure garage and stole a KTM 250 orange motorbike – with the registration OU67DLV – from within.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary and are asking anyone with any information about this incident or who may have seen a motorbike matching this description for sale to contact them, quoting crime reference 37/66112/20.
