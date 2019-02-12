Plastic free pet products top of the class for teenage entrepreneurs

Students from the Woodbridge School enterprise team Picture: J WRIGHT Archant

Teenagers at a Suffolk school have embraced the plastic-free lifestyle as part of their enterprise project.

One of the leads produced by the team Picture: J WRIGHT One of the leads produced by the team Picture: J WRIGHT

A team of pupils at Woodbridge School have been getting to grips with the world of business by creating their own brand, D.O.G.

D.O.G. stands for Durable. Organic. Green. and represents the environmental message behind the company’s plastic free products for pets which include a dog slip lead.

The leads are made of hemp which is grown in the UK and then put together by a family company in Yorkshire.

Pupils show off their pet products Picture: J WRIGHT Pupils show off their pet products Picture: J WRIGHT

The students at Woodbridge School then add a leather handle which they hand stitch onto the leads.

All the leather is upcycled material which came from an upholsterer who was going to dispose of it in landfill while the product packaging is made from recycled, biodegradable materials.

Janine Wright, head of enterprise and business teacher, said: “Our team, like many before are thoroughly enjoying their Young Enterprise ‘journey’.

“It is a key part of Woodbridge School’s preparation for life after school as taking part develops student’s creativity, resilience and teamwork skills.

“The School has an enviable track record of success in this national competition with many teams reaching the regional and national finals.”