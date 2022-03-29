News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk wedding venue ranked as one of the best in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:19 AM March 29, 2022
Hengrave Hall in Bury St Edmunds has been ranked in the top 10 wedding venues in the whole of the UK

Hengrave Hall in Bury St Edmunds has been ranked in the top 10 wedding venues in the whole of the UK

A Suffolk wedding venue has been named one of the best in the UK. 

Hengrave Hall in Bury St Edmunds was ranked seventh in the whole of the UK with an overall score of 88 out of a possible 100 by researchers at the Brindley Group

Researchers at the group used information from venues' Google rating, onsite accommodation, onsite parking, average maximum temperature in wedding season and the average monthly rainfall in wedding season.  

Hengrave Hall received a 4.8 Google rating and has onsite accommodation and onsite parking.

The average maximum temperature is 18.9C and the average monthly rainfall is 56.7mm between May and October. 

The East of England as a whole was also ranked the number one spot to tie the knot in the UK. 

The west Suffolk Grade I listed mansion is nestled within 350 acres of formal gardens, orchards and picturesque countryside. 

