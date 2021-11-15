Henry Blofeld to visit Halesworth for book signing

Henry Blofeld will be signing copies of his newest book in Halesworth - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Google Maps

A Halesworth bookshop will be hosting quite the catch of a book signing with the latest release from a legendary cricket broadcaster.

The Halesworth Bookshop will be hosting cricket commentator Henry ‘Blowers’ Blofeld on Tuesday, November 16, to sign copies of his new book, Ten To Win And The Last Man In.

The former BBC cricket commentator will be promoting his book in which he has personally selected thirty matches featuring unforgettable finishes and brought them vividly to life again.

Ranging from the match-winning bowling of F.R. Spofforth in 1882 to the never-say-die batting of Ben Stokes in 2019, he picks out the key events and performances of each memorable match and describes them as only he can.

Abbie Clements from The Halesworth Bookshop said: "Henry and I have been communicating for the past 2 years about a possible visit to my little shop, So I can't tell you how thrilled we are to have him."

The commentator will be at the bookshop from 11.30am.