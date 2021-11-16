Legendary cricket commentator Henry Blofeld is a hit in Halesworth
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Legendary cricket commentator Henry Blofeld signed copies of his new book at The Halesworth Bookshop - and proved so popular they sold out.
Henry began his career covering cricket back in 1960s and used his wealth of knowledge and experience to write a book about his 30 favourite matches.
'Ten To Win And The Last Man In' is the title of the new publication, which sold out at the bookshop during Tuesday's visit, though Henry kindly signed lots of bookplates and there are more books on order.
Abbie Clements, who runs The Halesworth Bookshop, said: "The day was simply fabulous, we had a shop full of customers, even queues!
"Such excitement for my little bookshop, Henry was an absolute delight. A wealth of chat and entertainment."
After the signing Henry even joined Abbie for lunch at The Angel Hotel.
Abbie added that Henry's book will be back in stock soon and it's "the perfect Christmas gift for any cricket fan".
