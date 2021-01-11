Published: 7:00 PM January 11, 2021

Henry Moore, from Suffolk, is one of the contestants on Channel 4's The Great Pottery Throw Down. - Credit: © Mark Bourdillon

A 25-year-old activities organiser from Suffolk is one of 12 amateur potters starring in Channel 4's The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Henry Moore is taking part in the Channel 4 show, which is a competition in the style of The Great British Bake Off, but with the craft of pottery rather than baking.

Henry Moore, from Suffolk, alongside the fellow potters, presenter and judges of The Great Pottery Throw Down. - Credit: Mark Bourdillon/ Love Productions

With host Siobhán McSweeney and judges Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones, the potters battle it out to be crowned the best of the wheel.

Mr Moore has been potting for five years and was first introduced to clay at university where he taught himself to throw on a disused kick wheel.

He lives in rural Suffolk with his mum, dad and two "sassy" budgies, Bonnie and Clyde, and makes his pottery come to life in a little wooden shed at the bottom of his garden.

As the activities organiser at a local retirement home, he works hard to help residents live life to the full.

Mr Moore started pottery at the age of 19, after turning to the craft to escape the pressures and stresses of everyday life.

He said the use of pottery and his time spent with artistic people allowed him to relax and focus on himself, as well as improve his wellbeing.

Speaking of his time on the show, which aired its first programme on Sunday night, Mr Moore said: "The experience has been incredibly liberating and has allowed me to feel like I can create the art I want to create.

"It’s given me a self-confidence boost and a real artistic kick up the butt."

He said the hardest part was keeping it a secret from his nan, who normally knows all of his whereabouts.

Host of Channel 4's The Great Pottery Throw Down, Siobhan McSweeney, pictured with judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller. - Credit: Mark Bourdillon/ Love Productions

He added that it was a "massive step outside his comfort zone" to be taking part in the show, as he has always been a little reserved when it comes to his art.

Outside of pottery, Mr Moore loves nothing more than to throw himself around, be that by trapezing, unicycling, juggling on a tightrope, skateboarding, or trampolining - something he has done since the age of 12 and used to compete at nationally and regionally.

He also loves tattoos and has 23 on his body, which he has inked himself using the traditional “stick n poke” technique.

You can catch Mr Moore on the second episode of the show, which airs at 7.45pm on Channel 4 on Sunday, January 17.