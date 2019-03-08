Want to walk on the roof of the Willis building in Ipswich? Don't miss the chance
PUBLISHED: 19:10 27 August 2019
It's one of the buildings we can't usually explore. But we CAN see behind the scenes during the Heritage Open Days festival. Details here
One of the best things about Heritage Open Days is the rare chance to get up high. Willis Towers Watson, in Friars Street, Ipswich, is just one place where we can reach for the stars.
The black-glass building most of us still call Willis Faber is a National Heritage Days regular. Refreshments will be available in its roof-top restaurant, as will spectacular views across town. Stroll, too, on the roof-top lawn.
Inside and out, the creation of Lord (Norman) Foster is pretty quirky. It still looks as if it belongs more in the future than the present, and it's incredible to think it opened back in 1975.
Guided tours of the building run each day.
Saturday, September 14: 10am to 3pm
Sunday, September 15: 11am to 4pm
No booking required
What are Heritage Open Days, then?
Heritage Open Days allow us to visit (without charge) many buildings and other places normally out of bounds.
Here are some Suffolk treasures that catch my eye. There are plenty more. Find the full national list, and all the information, here.
Do check the listings online, as there are often vital details about aspects such as booking (closure dates, say), age limits, absence of loos, ease of access, and so on.
Fisher Theatre, Broad Street, Bungay
David Fisher founded his touring Company of Comedians in Norfolk and Suffolk in the early 18th century. Not only that, he built 13 theatres. There's only one left: take a bow, The Fisher Theatre in Bungay (also the fourth-oldest theatre in the UK).
Ivan Bunn gives an illustrated talk about the extraordinary life of the theatrical entrepreneur.
Bookending the talk (half an hour before and after) are chances to see archaeological finds unearthed during the theatre's renovation and the atmospheric cellar space - complete with "Georgian audience" in the original pit.
Sunday, September 22
Talk: 6.30pm to 7.30pm
Booking isn't essential but numbers are limited. Best to secure a place via https://bit.ly/2YT1LGr
'Dissent, Riot and Rebellion'
Not a building but guided walks that start from the war memorial on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. A journey back to the days of civil unrest and rioting in the streets.
Folk can hear stories from the 1100s, when the abbey ruled most aspects of life. The seven centuries that followed were turbulent - and saw the birth of the phrase "Bury stirs". Everything happened on the streets we can walk today, and involving the buildings we pass.
Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 22
Time: 10.30am both days
Booking essential: contact The Apex on 01284 758000 or www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk
Suffolk energy-from-waste facility, Lodge Lane, Great Blakenham
If you wonder what happens to your non-recyclable waste after you've put it in the bin, now's your chance to find out.
The plant is run by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK and Suffolk County Council. It processes 269,000 tonnes of waste a year; burning it generates enough electricity to power 39,000 homes, while the ash left over is used by the construction industry.
Folk can get a guided tour and visit the control room and visitors' centre, with its interactive displays.
Saturday, September 14
Times: 10am to 2pm. (Tours 10.15am to 11am; 11.15am to 12noon; 12.15pm to 1pm; 1.15pm to 2pm)
Tours must be booked: 01473 839149 or suffolkefw.uk@suez.com
Visitors' centre and information room available to all
Providence House, Birketts LLP, 141-145 Princes Street, Ipswich
Thirty-minute or so tours of law practice Birketts' new offices (opened last year) include a visit to the roof garden. This has views across to Ipswich Town's football ground on one side (over the Archant building, too) and towards the waterfront buildings in the opposite direction.
A visit also brings the opportunity to hear about the history of the firm.
Benjamin Birkett set up his law practice in Providence Street, Ipswich, in 1863. It spent 150 years in a range of buildings in Museum Street before moving to its 55,000 sq ft modern flagship home.
Saturday, September 14
Times: 11am to 4pm
No booking required
All Saints Church and Tower, Church Street, Sudbury
Another chance to go up, up, up! - but you must be fit and agile to climb the 110 steps to the top of the tower and enjoy its stunning views.
All Saints is woven into the history of artist Thomas Gainsborough. He and his family worshipped at the 15th Century church (and the family resting-place is in the graveyard too).
All Saints is where the marriage of major landowner Robert and Frances Andrews took place in the 18th Century - the couple made famous by the Sudbury artist's painting entitled (unsurprisingly) Mr and Mrs Andrews.
The church tower will be open at various times during the day, promising glorious views of the River Stour, Sudbury and the countryside beyond.
Saturday, September 21
Times: Church 10am to 4pm; tower 12noon to 3pm
No booking required
3-5 Silent Street, Ipswich
For 33 years, until early 2015, the Claude Cox Old & Rare Books business was based in Ipswich. This late-medieval timber-framed building - a Grade II* listed treasure that dates from the 15th Century - was its home before it decamped to Saxmundham.
Number 3-5 is part of a larger timber-framed building constructed in two stages and lauded as one of the most complete and important early Tudor inns in Britain.
There are finely-moulded joists, carved brackets and other historic features. Evidence of refurbishment in the Georgian age can also be seen, in the first-floor parlour, such as traces of paint and wallpaper.
Saturday, September 14
Times: 10am to 5pm
No booking required
Chapel House, Loam Pit Lane, Halesworth
This extensively-refurbished home incorporates three buildings whose uses included Baptist chapel, egg-packing station and commercial garage.
The largest part is the former 274-seat chapel built 200 years ago. Builder Lionel Sharman converted it into a home for himself and wife Maud. In the middle building he installed a sun roof.
The third building, the derelict garage, has been given new life by the current owners. They've put in an upper floor that connects with the rest of their home via the sun roof.
Saturday, September 21
Times: 10am and 2.30pm
Booking required, via The Cut box office on 0300 3033211, boxoffice@newcut.org or www.newcut.org
Booking opens 11am on September 10
Bury St Edmunds Postcard Club
The club will be in the Undercroft of Moyses Hall Museum, on the Cornhill, offering the chance to look at a collection of old and modern postcards.
Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21
Times: 10am to 5pm, both days
No booking required
Dockside Dandies, Old Town Hall, High Street, Lowestoft
A unique display of Lowestoft fashion history.
In the early 1960s, young men working on the fishing trawlers developed their own "look" - one that caught the eye back in port. As the publicity material puts it: "Out at sea they wore rough work denim, but back on land they were peacocks strutting about in bespoke tailoring."
London-based artist Peter Wylie is actually a Lowestoft boy, born in the Beach Village. His family worked on the fishing boats. He noted the quirky folk art of the Dockside Dandies' look and has worked to bring that style - and times - back under the spotlight.
Backed by Arts Council England, Peter's Dockside Dandies Project was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and later featured on BBC TV.
The exhibition will show us what it was to be a Dandy: the cheeky young men who returned to Lowestoft with a wink and a smile even after 12 gruelling days at sea.
Saturday, September 14
Sunday, September 15
Times: 10am to 4pm both days
No booking required
Broomhill Pool, Sherrington Road, Ipswich, and neighbouring Broomhill Library
A double-hit here. First, there's the pool. One of Britain's 17 listed lidos, it's lain forlorn since 2002 but by 2021 is due to be restored to glory and open again, thanks in large part to cash from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the borough council.
There are some fascinating stats. The eight-lane pool originally cost £17,000 and measures 55 yards by 20. Filling it takes 2.1million litres of water.
The depth ranges from three and a half feet to seven and a half, while the diving pit is 15 feet deep - which earns it the title of the joint-deepest outdoor pool in the country.
Broomhill is home to the last-known Wicksteed diving stage, which has boards at metre intervals from two to five metres. There is also a separate one-metre springboard.
There is a children's pool and a grandstand for 700 spectators. The changing cubicles could accommodate 70 women and 108 men.
There was floodlighting, including underwater lighting, and the water was heated to 21C - or it was, until the boilers were nabbed in 1941 to help with the war effort!
Saturday, September 14 and Sunday 15th
Times: 10am to 4pm both days
No booking required
Broomhill Library
The pool's neighbour was originally called Westbourne Library but rechristened Broomhill a couple of years ago.
The building started life as a bomb shelter and decontamination unit during the Second World War. It became a library in 1948 and is now Grade II listed.
To reflect its original DNA, there will be a display of wartime objects (such as gas masks and shrapnel found in north-west Ipswich) and music from the 1940s will be playing.
Friday, September 13: 9.30am to 6.30pm
Saturday, September 14: 10am to 5pm
Sunday, September 15: 11am to 4pm
Thursday, September 19: 9.30am to 5pm
Friday, September 20: 9.30am to 6.30pm
Saturday, September 21: 10am to 5pm
Sunday, September 22: 11am to 4pm
No booking required