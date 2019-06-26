Hero dog Bowza to the rescue again after saving bird from roadside

Bowza and Bondi have become firm friends Picture: DON COX Archant

Bowza the hero dog has a new best friend - a little jackdaw called Bondi he helped rescue from the roadside.

Bowza lets the little Jackdaw perch on his head Picture: DON COX Bowza lets the little Jackdaw perch on his head Picture: DON COX

The brave pooch was dubbed the "Hero of Hadleigh" when he came to the aid of the 79-year-old woman in January by snuggling up to her and keeping her warm until an ambulance arrived.

His actions earned him a People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) commendation and the honour of being the first dog ever to lead the teams out at Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground.

But it appears his life-saving actions were not at an end, as he has recently come to the aid of a baby jackdaw he found lying at the side of a busy main road.

Bowza's owner Don Cox, 72, said: "We were walking along the High Street in Hadleigh when he pulled me towards the road.

"He never usually pulls on his lead.

"He pulled me over to the curb and there was this little bird near the gutter with all these cars driving past.

"He was just a ball of feathers. "I searched around but couldn't see an adult or a nest and couldn't just leave him.

"So I scooped him up and took him back home."

Mr Cox helped nurse the young jackdaw back to good health, at times using a syringe to feed him.

He said seven-year-old Bowza has taken a liking to the jackdaw, who Mr Cox has named Bondi - and the little bird seems to like Bowza too.

Mr Cox said the pair have become good friends, with the little bird even using Bowza's head as a perch.

He said: "Bowza spends a lot of time with him. "The little bird will even sit on his head.

"Bowza is pretty laid back so doesn't mind at all.

"They get on really well.

"Bondi is getting on really well now, someone has given me a parrot cage for him to sleep.

"But most of the time Bondi is out of his cage loose, flying around the house.

"It is a bit chaotic to be honest.

"He is getting bigger now and a lot stronger.

"I take him out into the garden and he flies back to me when I call him."