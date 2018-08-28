BBC’s Countryfile to feature Suffolk’s best in special programme

The whole Countryfile team. the show came to Suffolk for an episode due to air on November 25 (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Popular BBC show Countryfile will feature Suffolk and its rich agricultural history after its crew came to Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding countryside.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Margherita Taylor spoke to the team running Heath Farm Suffolk in Hessett, near Bury St Edmunds (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS Margherita Taylor spoke to the team running Heath Farm Suffolk in Hessett, near Bury St Edmunds (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Presenters and crew from the iconic Sunday evening programme came to Suffolk to shine a light on some of the county’s important agricultural stories.

However, the actual content of the show is being kept tightly under wraps until it is due to be broadcast on BBC One on November 25.

One of the segments focuses on the work of Heath Farm Suffolk, Hessett, east of Bury St Edmunds.

Heath Farm farmer Katie Mitcham-Henry said: “It’s great for Countryfile to visit us in the countryside community.

John Craven also appears in the episode in scenes shot in Bury St Edmunds (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS John Craven also appears in the episode in scenes shot in Bury St Edmunds (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

The whole team and crew were great with us - they guided us through everything they wanted to see on our land.

“It’s great for my fathers farm as well. It’s a once in a lifetime thing for my father to see his farm in the opening and closing shot of a show like this.”

Mrs Mitcham-Henry’s father had a near-death car accident in 2012, so she left her job as a private chef to come back and be closer with her family before renting the land to start Heath Farm Suffolk.

Working with Mike Phillips, the farm has grown from 12 to 100 acres and now has fields in Rougham and Bradfield St George for its herd of Oxford Sandy and Black pigs.

She added: “There is a real feeling of pride. To be part of the good press that farming in the region is getting is very special.”

So far, it has been revealed that presenter Margherita Taylor - who also presents on Classic FM and Smooth Radio - has filed the segment with Heath Farm Suffolk, and veteran John Craven has shot scenes in the centre of Bury St Edmunds.

A statement on the farm’s website says: “It was a crazy, mad, surreal day when Countryfile came to our farm.

“I would like to thank our landlords for their kind permission for filming on their land, everyone’s support and kind words, and a fantastic Countryfile team.

“We are incredibly proud and can’t wait to see how the feature comes across.”