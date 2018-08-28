Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

BBC’s Countryfile to feature Suffolk’s best in special programme

PUBLISHED: 11:01 09 November 2018

The whole Countryfile team. the show came to Suffolk for an episode due to air on November 25 (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

The whole Countryfile team. the show came to Suffolk for an episode due to air on November 25 (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Popular BBC show Countryfile will feature Suffolk and its rich agricultural history after its crew came to Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding countryside.

Margherita Taylor spoke to the team running Heath Farm Suffolk in Hessett, near Bury St Edmunds (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDSMargherita Taylor spoke to the team running Heath Farm Suffolk in Hessett, near Bury St Edmunds (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Presenters and crew from the iconic Sunday evening programme came to Suffolk to shine a light on some of the county’s important agricultural stories.

However, the actual content of the show is being kept tightly under wraps until it is due to be broadcast on BBC One on November 25.

One of the segments focuses on the work of Heath Farm Suffolk, Hessett, east of Bury St Edmunds.

Heath Farm farmer Katie Mitcham-Henry said: “It’s great for Countryfile to visit us in the countryside community.

John Craven also appears in the episode in scenes shot in Bury St Edmunds (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDSJohn Craven also appears in the episode in scenes shot in Bury St Edmunds (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

The whole team and crew were great with us - they guided us through everything they wanted to see on our land.

“It’s great for my fathers farm as well. It’s a once in a lifetime thing for my father to see his farm in the opening and closing shot of a show like this.”

Mrs Mitcham-Henry’s father had a near-death car accident in 2012, so she left her job as a private chef to come back and be closer with her family before renting the land to start Heath Farm Suffolk.

Working with Mike Phillips, the farm has grown from 12 to 100 acres and now has fields in Rougham and Bradfield St George for its herd of Oxford Sandy and Black pigs.

She added: “There is a real feeling of pride. To be part of the good press that farming in the region is getting is very special.”

So far, it has been revealed that presenter Margherita Taylor - who also presents on Classic FM and Smooth Radio - has filed the segment with Heath Farm Suffolk, and veteran John Craven has shot scenes in the centre of Bury St Edmunds.

A statement on the farm’s website says: “It was a crazy, mad, surreal day when Countryfile came to our farm.

“I would like to thank our landlords for their kind permission for filming on their land, everyone’s support and kind words, and a fantastic Countryfile team.

“We are incredibly proud and can’t wait to see how the feature comes across.”

Topic Tags:

Body found on Kessingland beach

16:30 Greta Levy
Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

The body of a man has been discovered at Kessingland beach.

Suffolk councillors welcome review into council tax loophole

16:14 Paul Geater
David Beavan on Southwold seafront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Proposals by the government to attempt to close a loophole which has allowed thousands of second-home owners to avoid paying council tax have been welcomed by Suffolk local politicians.

Thieves steal jewellery after smashing into Suffolk home

14:34 Dominic Moffitt
Police are appealing for witnesses after a house in Bury was burgaled Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars took a safe after breaking into a home through a patio window.

Video Tom Odell ‘sending his love’ to charity ballroom dancers

14:17 Suzanne Day
Tom Odell at Thetford Forest, July 2015. Photo Andrew Whitton

Solo star Tom Odell has sent a message of support to a Suffolk hospice as they host their very own Strictly Come Dancing contest.

Police called to crash outside primary school

13:39 Dominic Moffitt
School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash outside a primary school in Suffolk.

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

13:27 Dominic Moffitt
The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 50s suffered a broken pelvis in a suspected hit and run crash, police believe.

Pigeon cull at Ipswich Waterfront for ‘public safety reasons’

13:26 Dominic Moffitt
Pigeons and other wild birds can be killed to protect the public Picture: ARCHANT

A cull of pigeons is to be carried out on Ipswich Waterfront for public safety reasons.

Most read

Updated Man tragically dies as air ambulance called to Christchurch Park

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Police called to crash outside primary school

School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24