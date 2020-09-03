Person taken to hospital following collision between car and tractor

Emergency services were called to Hessett following a collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

One person has been taken to hospital following a collision on a rural Suffolk road.

Emergency services were called to Manor Road in the village of Hessett near Bury St Edmunds just before 2.30pm following reports of the collision.

It’s understood the car, an Audi A3, may have ended up on a bank.

The road was closed for a time as police dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly after 3pm regarding an incident on Manor Road, Hessett.

“We sent one ambulance to the scene and transported one patient to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.