WATCH: Village’s fitting tribute to much-loved Suffolk farmer

PUBLISHED: 18:46 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:46 24 May 2020

The roads of Hessett were lined with people and tractors as dozens turned out to pay their respects to Suffolk farmer Chris Glass Picture: ARMSTRONG'S INDEPENDENT FUNERAL SERVICE

Archant

A popular Suffolk farmer was given an emotional send-off as dozens of people lined the streets of the village he lived in near Bury St Edmunds to applaud his funeral procession.

Two groups of mourners filled the village of Hessett and the road outside West Suffolk crematorium to show Chris' family they were thinking of them Picture: ARMSTRONG'S INDEPENDENT FUNERAL SERVICETwo groups of mourners filled the village of Hessett and the road outside West Suffolk crematorium to show Chris' family they were thinking of them Picture: ARMSTRONG'S INDEPENDENT FUNERAL SERVICE

Christopher Glass, who lived in Hessett, died peacefully on May 3 at the age of 67 and his funeral took place on May 19.

His grieving family travelled to the crematorium for Mr Glass’ funeral in separate cars, pand as they passed through Hessett they saw that villagers were lining the street - at a safe distance apart - and were clapping as the procession passed.

Farmers had even brought out tractors to line the route.

More people waited at the entrance to the crematorium with another row of tractors and a heartfelt round of applause, and the moment was captured on video by Armstrong’s Independent funeral Service of Bury St Edmunds.

In a tribute shared in the East Anglian Daily Times, Mr Glass’ wife Nicky said: “Thank you so much for the farewell everyone gave to Chris on May 19.

“I really don’t know where to begin as I am afraid I could not see you all through rather a lot of tears but it was overwhelming to say the least.

“I know Chris would have loved all the attention.”

Nick Armstrong, who was the funeral director on the day, said: “We have arranged for as many funerals as possible to start at family homes and encouraged friends and neighbours to come out and clap or take off their hats, show their respects, to those who have passed away.

“For Chris I believe one person told another and it just snowballed into something amazing.

“It was an incredible thing to be a part of.

“I don’t think the family realised the number of people that would be turning out to pay their respects.”

Over the top of the video the funeral director played James Taylor’s ‘Carolina In My Mind’ – one of the songs played at Mr Glass’ service.

Mr Armstrong added: “We were at the crematorium with Chris’ wife Nicky and his family and heard the song which seemed so fitting for the video.

“There was a lot of people clapping that day that would have been at the funeral or the wake if it were not for social distancing.

“It’s really important people have a chance to be involved in a day like this and we encourage anyone who has lost someone to consider paying their respects in the same way.

“Seeing something like this, it give you hope that there’s some people going through this with you and remembering that person.”

