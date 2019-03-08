Delays on busy Suffolk road as broken down HGV blocks lane

The A140 near Coddenham has a lane blocked by a broken down HGV. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A lane on the A140 is closed after a heavy goods vehicle broke down while trying to climb a hill near Coddenham.

Suffolk police were called shortly after 6pm today to reports that the HGV was blocking the northbound carriage way.

Officers have now coned off the lane and are managing the traffic that is passing by in both directions.

Drivers are advised to avoid the busy Suffolk road if possible while the incident is dealt with.

Recovery for the vehicle has been organised and the lane will remain closed while the lorry is stranded on the side of the road.