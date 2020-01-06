E-edition Read the EADT online edition
HGV driver arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving on A14

PUBLISHED: 12:50 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 06 January 2020

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after he failed to stop for police on the A14.

Police received a report of a HGV being driven erratically on the A14 westbound around 6.40am this morning from Felixstowe.

The lorry driver failed to stop for police at Stowmarket and officers were forced to conduct a controlled stop of the vehicle on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under influence of drink or drugs.

Police said he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains.

