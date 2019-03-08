Delays on A12 as vehicle fire blocks lane

An HGV fire near Witham is causing delays on the A12 between Chelmsford and Colchester in Essex. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Motorists between Colchester and Chelmsford are being warned to expect delays after a lorry caught fire leaving one lane of the northbound carriageway on the A12 blocked.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident is reported to have happened earlier this afternoon, April 30.

A lane between junctions 23 and 24, near Witham, are currently closed causing tailbacks as far away as Boreham on the outskirts of Chelmsford.

You may also want to watch:

Essex police confirmed they are currently on scene assisting colleagues from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “One lane is open past the scene of this HGV fire, please pass with caution while emergency services still deal at the scene.”

It is currently unknown if there are any reported injuries.

The disruption brings further misery to motorists following a police-led incident on the A14, which saw the closure of the Orwell Bridge for more than two hours.