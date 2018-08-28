Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal for information about HGV which failed to stop after crash with Mercedes

PUBLISHED: 22:40 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:41 19 November 2018

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a HGV failed to stop after colliding with another vehicle in Ipswich.

The road traffic collision happened on Thursday, November 15, just before 8pm on the copdock roundabout when a silver Mercedes and HGV were in collision.

The HGV failed to stop after the crash, in which the driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries, and continued towards Felixstowe.

Police would like to appeal for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 304 of Thursday 16 November.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

NSPCC calls for help over Christmas as calls to helpline increase

18 minutes ago Will Jefford
The NSPCC have started their Christmas campaign. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New figures show that 250 children were referred to the police or local authorities in Suffolk over the last 12 months by the NSPCC.

Car flips after two car crash on A1065

Yesterday, 18:58 Will Jefford
A VW Passat could be seen overturned on teh side fo the road. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Lakenheath.

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Andrew Papworth
Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Frustrated leaders have vented their anger at a council for scotching their hopes for a new relief road, saying it makes their town the “poor relation of Suffolk”.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

Yesterday, 14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

Yesterday, 17:06 Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Call for more street lighting and CCTV to help reduce night-time attacks

Yesterday, 16:58 Jake Foxford
The corner of St Botholph's Street and St Botolph's Church Walk in Colchester town centre. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

More street lighting and CCTV cameras are being demanded after an alleged sexual assault in an alleyway - hours after a march against sexual violence.

Police appeal after racially aggravated assault on the A12

Yesterday, 16:43 Will Jefford
The assualt happened following the closure of the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Police are appealing for information after a man was racially abused and then hit by a car on the A12.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24