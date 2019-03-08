Partly Cloudy

Hidden Gardens of Bury event back for 33rd year

PUBLISHED: 10:20 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 30 April 2019

The Hidden Gardens of Bury event will take place on Sunday, June 16 Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

The Hidden Gardens of Bury event will take place on Sunday, June 16 Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Some of the best gardens Bury St Edmunds has to offer will be on show this summer to raise money for a hospice based in the town.

The Hidden Gardens of Bury, which is now in its 33rd year, has raised more than £350,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care over the years.

This year's event, which takes place on Sunday, June 16, will feature 28 gardens around the town, including two new additions.

The Guildhall will be opening its heritage building and gardens, where visitors can enjoy nature and a World War Two Royal Observer Corps room.

The St John's Centre will also be welcoming visitors to their multi-cultural garden and Fairtrade café run by a local women's group.

Miranda McCoy, St Nicholas Hospice Care community fundraiser, said: “Our visitors come from far and wide, some are keen gardeners while others are just happy to relax and take in the beauty of the gardens that are normally hidden from sight.”

All gardens are within walking distance of each other and are listed in the event's programme which includes a map.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm, with programmes available for a suggested donation of £5. They are available for purchase on the day from the Hidden Gardens marquee on Angel Hill from 10.30am or in advance from the tourist information point in the cathedral shop on Angel Hill.

Visit the Hidden Gardens of Bury website for more information.

