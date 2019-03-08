Successful hospice fundraiser showcases 'green-fingered efforts'

By opening up their Bury St Edmunds gardens to the public thousands has been raised for St Nicholas Hospice Care Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Almost £20,000 has been raised for charity after green-fingered townspeople opened up their gardens to the public.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hidden Gardens of Bury is in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care and this year more than 30 outdoor spaces featured in the programme.

This year's event - that had about 2,000 visitors - has raised £19,668.89 for the charity, which supports people living with death, dying and grief.

You may also want to watch:

Miranda McCoy, hospice community fundraiser, said: "Hidden Gardens really does show off the very best of Bury St Edmunds. Not only does it highlight the beautiful gardens within the town, it also showcases the blooming marvellous green-fingered efforts of those who take part.

"Without those willing to open up their gardens to the public and the volunteers who work tirelessly to make sure everything runs smoothly on the day the event wouldn't be the success it was.

"To have raised £19,668.89 really is fantastic, this money will be put to good use as we strive to support as many people living with death, dying and grief as we can. A huge thank you to our sponsors Gross and Co. and Bedfords, whose generosity means the funds raised will go even further."

The size of the gardens on show varied, with everything from colourful courtyards to gardens boasting vegetables, greenhouses and water features.