News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Visitors discover town's beautiful hidden gardens and help hospice

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:50 PM July 11, 2021   
 People enjoying the open garden event in Bury St Edmunds with a visit to the Guildhall 

People enjoying the open garden event in Bury St Edmunds with a visit to the Guildhall - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

Around 1,000 people went along to discover the Hidden Gardens of Bury St Edmunds today (Sunday, July 11).

The Hidden Gardens of Bury has been running for more than 30 years in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, but this year's event was different due to Covid-19.

David Rees was one of those opening their gardens to the public in Bury St Edmunds

David Rees was one of those opening their gardens to the public in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Lizzie Cross, the hospice's community fundraiser, said: "It has been amazing, really great and such fun. 

"We want to just thank everybody for coming out, because it's the first major event we have had since Covid and we've had such great support."

People in Bury St Edmunds opened their gardens to the public in aid of St Nicholas Hospice 

People in Bury St Edmunds opened their gardens to the public in aid of St Nicholas Hospice - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

Around 30 gardens took part, and Mrs Cross said number visiting each garden at any one time had been limited due to social distancing.

You may also want to watch:

However, she added: "It's been quite good because it has meant everyone has been able to really appreciate the gardens."

She added that lockdown had been really hard on people and it was great for them to get out and see the town's beautiful gardens. 

Jane Peers opened her garden to the public on the Hidden Gardens of Bury St Edmunds trail

Jane Peers opened her garden to the public on the Hidden Gardens of Bury St Edmunds trail - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
  2. 2 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win at Dartford
  3. 3 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their friendly win at Dartford
  1. 4 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club 
  2. 5 Torrential downpours and thunderstorms on way as weather warning issued
  3. 6 Objections lodged over 112 homes in Suffolk village
  4. 7 Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases
  5. 8 'More than an eyesore' - anger over state of empty council houses
  6. 9 'Good players worth waiting for' - Cook provides transfer update
  7. 10 Cook on Dartford win, Covid in the camp, injury update and 'great' atmosphere as fans return

The hospice also ran a programme of virtual garden tours online for those who could not get to the gardens in person.

It's too early to say how much money has been raised this year, but the Hidden Gardens has raised more than £350,000 for the hospice over the years.

People in Bury St Edmunds opened their gardens to the public in aid of St Nicholas Hospice 

People in Bury St Edmunds opened their gardens to the public in aid of St Nicholas Hospice - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant


Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland, has tragically died following a crash in Earl Stonham.

'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns under pressure during the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 7

Interview

Ashton: I want at least five more signings

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
BRILLIANT TARGET MAN: Paul Mariner when he was terrorising top flight defences

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus