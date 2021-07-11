Published: 4:50 PM July 11, 2021

People enjoying the open garden event in Bury St Edmunds with a visit to the Guildhall - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

Around 1,000 people went along to discover the Hidden Gardens of Bury St Edmunds today (Sunday, July 11).

The Hidden Gardens of Bury has been running for more than 30 years in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, but this year's event was different due to Covid-19.

David Rees was one of those opening their gardens to the public in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Lizzie Cross, the hospice's community fundraiser, said: "It has been amazing, really great and such fun.

"We want to just thank everybody for coming out, because it's the first major event we have had since Covid and we've had such great support."

People in Bury St Edmunds opened their gardens to the public in aid of St Nicholas Hospice - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

Around 30 gardens took part, and Mrs Cross said number visiting each garden at any one time had been limited due to social distancing.

You may also want to watch:

However, she added: "It's been quite good because it has meant everyone has been able to really appreciate the gardens."

She added that lockdown had been really hard on people and it was great for them to get out and see the town's beautiful gardens.

Jane Peers opened her garden to the public on the Hidden Gardens of Bury St Edmunds trail - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

The hospice also ran a programme of virtual garden tours online for those who could not get to the gardens in person.

It's too early to say how much money has been raised this year, but the Hidden Gardens has raised more than £350,000 for the hospice over the years.

People in Bury St Edmunds opened their gardens to the public in aid of St Nicholas Hospice - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant



