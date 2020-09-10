E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New holiday park with 170 lodges to be built on golf course

PUBLISHED: 05:28 11 September 2020

High Lodge Leisure is set for a major revamp, according to new plans Picture: ARCHANT

High Lodge Leisure is set for a major revamp, according to new plans Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A woodland holiday resort on the Suffolk coast is set for a major revamp - with plans for 170 new lodges in the pipeline.

Darwin Leisure Development Properties (Guernsey) Ltd has submitted proposals to East Suffolk Council seeking approval for a redevelopment of High Lodge Leisure in Hinton, near Blythburgh.

Included in the scheme are plans to introduce a new holiday park of 170 lodges at the resort, which would take the place of the existing nine-hole golf course.

Darwin said it wishes to create a holiday park that is “best in class in the area”.

High Lodge Leisure, located just off the A12 between Southwold and Aldeburgh, already has a number of facilities on-site - including a clubhouse, golf course, a clay pigeon shooting range, fishing facilities and holiday lodges.

Under the proposals, the golf course will be transformed into a “high-quality holiday lodge destination” as demand for golfing facilities has fallen in recent years.

In contrast, Darwin said there has been a “sizeable increase” for demand for holiday accommodation, especially since Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been eased.

Darwin said: “The range of lodges will also help to complement, enhance and diversify the existing offer at High Lodge Leisure.”

The firm has also put forward plans to create three two-bedroom tree houses at the site, citing their popularity at their other resorts throughout the country.

The tree houses will be fully habitable and each contains an en-suite shower room.

In support of the application, Darwin promoted the scheme’s potential to bring more paying customers to east Suffolk, which in turn would lead to more people supporting coastal businesses.

Its planning statement said: “These proposals will help to diversify the district’s tourism accommodation offering, as well as contributing to economic development in the rural area of the district.

“They would provide further support to existing facilities and businesses within the wider area and will also deliver additional visitor spend off site, which is a key objective of the East Suffolk Tourism Strategy and the East Suffolk Economic Growth Plan.”

