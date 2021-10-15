Celebrate Suffolk's charities and volunteers by nominating them for High Sheriff's Award

Published: 10:00 AM October 15, 2021

High Sheriff Edward Creasy wants you to nominate charities, groups and volunteers whose efforts to help the Suffolk deserve rewarding - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Nominations are being sought in six categories to recognise Suffolk's heroic charities and volunteers in the High Sheriff Awards 2022.

High Sheriff of Suffolk, Edward Creasy, said he was delighted to announce nominations can be put forward from today and that he is excited the ceremony will be in person next year.

“This year I have had the privilege to meet so many wonderful charities and the volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to helping their causes, and this is a great time to celebrate the amazing achievements that they have fulfilled," said Mr Creasy.

The High Sheriff's Award trophies - Credit: Sylvaine Poitau Photography

"It is a chance to recognise all the amazing work that’s been done across the county in a really difficult environment.”

Shortlisted nominees will be invited to the glittering award ceremony at The East Of England Co-op's headquarters at Wherstead Park, on March 16, where the awards will be presented to the winners.

Voluntary groups should submit their entries by the closing date on January 17, 2022 at 5pm.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs for Suffolk Community Foundation who, with Lesley Dolphin from BBC Radio Suffolk, will host the awards ceremony, said: "Charities, community groups and local neighbourhood initiatives have given so much to support those in need during this very challenging time.

"The awards provide not only an opportunity to celebrate how amazing and vital their contribution has been, but also to showcase their work for the future."

The Suffolk High Sheriff’s Awards are designed to reward the volunteers, charities and community groups in Suffolk who devote their time and energy to improve the communities in which they live and work.

A picture from the last in person High Sheriff's Awards in 2019 - Credit: Sylvaine Poitau

Nominations are now open for the following award categories:

· Volunteer of the Year under 30 (Sponsored by Birketts)

· Volunteer of the Year over 30

· Group of the Year (Sponsored by Ashtons Legal)

· Suffolk’s Caring Community Award (Sponsored by the East Anglian Daily Times)

· Supporting the Isolated Award (Sponsored by the East of England Co-op)

· Suffolk High Sheriff Annual Award (Sponsored by the High Sheriff Fund)

The annual community awards are administered and hosted by Suffolk Community Foundation - Credit: Suffolk Community Foundation

The judging by will take place on February 21 and those shortlisted will be notified shortly afterwards.

To submit a nomination, visit: www.suffolkcf.org.uk