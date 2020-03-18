E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

High Sheriff’s awards ceremony to be broadcast for the first time

PUBLISHED: 16:50 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 18 March 2020

Roz Emison the High Sheriff of Suffolk Picture: NICK ILOTT

Roz Emison the High Sheriff of Suffolk Picture: NICK ILOTT

Nick Ilott Photography

The High Sheriff’s Awards ceremony is set to go ahead later this month, despite the coronavirus.

Winners at last year's awards Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHYWinners at last year's awards Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY

The awards ceremony which honours the outstanding contributions of the County’s volunteers, charities and community groups had been due to take place in person on March 26.

With large gatherings having now been cancelled the decision was made not to hold the physical event.

With Radio Suffolk’s Lesley Dolphin one of those presenting the awards the decision was made to broadcast the ceremony over the airwaves for the first time.

The show will be now be broadcast from 7pm on March 26, live on Radio Suffolk.

Tim Holder from the Suffolk Community Foundation and Radio Suffolk's Lesley Dolphin Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/ SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHYTim Holder from the Suffolk Community Foundation and Radio Suffolk's Lesley Dolphin Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/ SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY

The event is created and organised every year by Suffolk Community Foundation, their head of public affairs Tim Holder said: “This annual event is genuinely one of the most moving and inspiring occasions in the Suffolk calendar.

“In previous years we would now be putting the final preparations in place for a glittering awards ceremony for several hundred people at the beautiful Wherstead Park HQ of our event hosts - East of England Co-op.

“It would be so easy to simply say ‘not this year’, but with the help of our sponsors and our friends at BBC Radio Suffolk, the folks at East Anglian Daily Times, we think we’ve found a way not just to save the event this year, but to reach a much larger audience to celebrate with.”

Among the seven awards which are set to be presented on the night are volunteer of the year, the caring for the environment award and the road to recovery award.

The High Sheriff of Suffolk Roz Eminson said: “I feel that it’s important that this annual thank you should not simply fall to the wayside in the wake of the COVID 19 virus.

“Our team has been thinking of all sorts of ways to do things differently and to keep everyone safe, but sometimes out of adversity comes a sense of community.

“The idea to go live on the radio means that everyone can still celebrate the vital work of our local charities and volunteers, but what we need now is for the whole of Suffolk to tune in and take to their social media channels to bring us together and celebrate something positive.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

All schools across UK will close from Friday

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Hospital boss warns patients to expect delays to non-urgent treatment

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Show cancelled ‘with great sadness’ due to coronavirus

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

‘Persistent’ stalker videoed and photographed woman in shocking case of harassment

Simon Bourdon, 58, of Main Road in Woolverstone. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Coronavirus: Hadleigh Show cancelled

This year's Hadleigh Show has been cancelled. Suffolk Punches and heavy horses at last year's show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24