High Sheriff hopes smaller charities will be honoured at awards

PUBLISHED: 12:13 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 18 October 2019

The six winners of the Inspiring Leader Award from 2019's High Sheriff's Awards Picture: ARCHANT

Nominations are being sought for hardworking and devoted volunteers and charities who give their time and energy to make Suffolk a better place.

Roz Eminson, the High Sheriff of Suffolk. Picture: NICK ILOTTRoz Eminson, the High Sheriff of Suffolk. Picture: NICK ILOTT

The High Sheriff's Awards, hosted by Suffolk Community Foundation, publicly recognise both charities and individual volunteers who help improve their communities and entries for the 2020 awards are now open.

Roz Eminson, the High Sheriff of Suffolk, said she hopes smaller charities will be recognised at this years' ceremony after witnessing their dedication to helping others in her time as High Sheriff.

She added: "I hope that my High Sheriff's Awards will be the opportunity to raise the profile of smaller groups and say thank you for all they do to keep Suffolk the wonderful county it is."

The awards will be presented at Wherstead Park in March 2020.

There are seven categories this year,a and they are:

- Volunteer of the Year Award (under 30), sponsored by Birketts

- Volunteer of the Year Award (over 30), sponsored by Ipswich Building Society

- Long Service Award, sponsored by Ashtons Legal

- New Group of the Year Award, sponsored by Policy Bee

- Strengthen Your Community Award, sponsored by East of England Co-operative

- Caring for the Environment Award, sponsored by East Anglian Daily Times

- Road to Recovery Award, sponsored by Barnes Construction

Tim Holder, of Suffolk Community Foundation, said: "Bringing hundreds of amazing people together from all walks of life to celebrate and say thank you for what they give to Suffolk is so important.

"Our panel meets in January and it will be fascinating to learn more about what the inspiring people who will become our winners for 2020."

Nominations can be made via the Suffolk Community Foundation's website between now and January 20, 2020.

