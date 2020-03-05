High Sheriff's Awards nominations showcase Suffolk's hardest-working volunteers

Roz Eminson, High Sheriff of Suffolk, presents a Certificate of Merit to Harry Hall at the 2019 ceremony Picture: BEN MATTHEWS Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

The charities and individuals who have been undertaking unsung and inspiring work in Suffolk are to be recognised in the High Sheriff's Awards later this month.

Six women shared the Inspiring Leader Award last year Picture: ARCHANT Six women shared the Inspiring Leader Award last year Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Community Foundation, who organise the annual event, have revealed the nominations for the 2020 awards.

Judges have now been given the unenviable task of choosing winners in each of the seven categories.

One category - the New Group of the Year award - has been created to recognise recently-started organisations or charities who have achieved success, or those that have never been nominated for a High Sheriff award.

The winners of the awards will be announced in a lavish ceremony in Wherstead Park on Thursday, March 26.

High Sheriff Roz Eminson, who ends her one-year term in the role this month, invited nominations for volunteers, charities and community groups who deserve to be recognised for their commitment to making Suffolk a better place to live and work.

She said: "One of my key aims this year was to visit charities who had never received the High Sheriff Award before.

"I also wanted to make sure we celebrated one of these groups with a new award. "I have visited some amazing charities during my year in office and met some incredible people working to help the county.

"I wish all those nominated and shortlisted all the best for the future. They really are all winners."

Suffolk Community Foundation's head of public affairs Tim Holder, who will present the awards alongside BBC Suffolk's Lesley Dolphin, said the nominees deserve to be recognised for the achievements.

He said: "We work really hard all year round to connect causes that matter with those who are able to provide the vital funding to bring their projects to life.

"It really is an honour to create these awards every year in partnership with the High Sheriff.

"Of course, providing financial support to grassroots Suffolk groups is important, but an all-important thank you goes a long way too."

High Sheriff's Awards 2020 nominees

-Volunteer of the Year - aged under 30: Connor Cobbold (Stowmarket Asd Saturday Clubs), Rifaii Al Nayef (Suffolk Refugee Support) and Sam Kelly (IO Radio, ICM, Ipswich Community Radio)

-Volunteer of the Year - aged over 30: Grzegorz Kowalczyk (Orwell Mencap), Rachel Wood (Friends of Newmarket Library) and Kevin Waterson (Search and Rescue Dog Association Anglia)

-New Group of the Year: Emmaus Suffolk, Lowestoft Boxing Academy and Wenhaston Young People's Film Night

-Strengthen Your Community Award: Gainsborough Community Library, Sax'cess House, Westleton Village Hall for All and Jam Community Pot

- Caring for the Environment Award: The River Gipping Trust, Farlingaye High School Green Council and Fiona Unwin (Rubbish Friends)

- Road to Recovery Award: The Anchor - Health and Wellbeing Centre, Green Light Trust and Hope after Suicide Loss - HOPE

-Long Service Award: to be announced at the ceremony