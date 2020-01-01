Pair to appear in court over fatal Maldon assault
PUBLISHED: 21:16 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:16 30 January 2020
Archant
Two men will appear in court charged in connection with the death of a man in an Essex high street.
The pair were charged after the death of 27-year-old Maldon man, Darryl Bunn, who died following an assault in the town's high street on June 29, 2019.
Mr Bunn and another man were reportedly assaulted about 8.50pm, leaving the second man with a broken jaw. Mr Dunn died the following day as a result of his injuries.
Sonny Hazell, 24, of Kings Road in Southminster, is charged with manslaughter and assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Jordan Hooper, 23, of Princes Avenue in Southminster, is charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They are both due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 26.
A third man, a 23-year-old man from Maldon, was also arrested and was released without charge.
