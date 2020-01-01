Pair to appear in court over fatal Maldon assault

Two men will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court after an assault in Maldon's High Street left one man fatally injured Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two men will appear in court charged in connection with the death of a man in an Essex high street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair were charged after the death of 27-year-old Maldon man, Darryl Bunn, who died following an assault in the town's high street on June 29, 2019.

Mr Bunn and another man were reportedly assaulted about 8.50pm, leaving the second man with a broken jaw. Mr Dunn died the following day as a result of his injuries.

Sonny Hazell, 24, of Kings Road in Southminster, is charged with manslaughter and assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jordan Hooper, 23, of Princes Avenue in Southminster, is charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are both due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 26.

A third man, a 23-year-old man from Maldon, was also arrested and was released without charge.