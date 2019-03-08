Firefighters battle basement blaze in Newmakret

A fire in the basement of a property in High Street, Newmakret, is being fought by five fire crews from across Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A fire has broken out in a basement in Newmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of a house fire in High Street, Newmarket, at 5.07pm.

Five crews from Ixworth, Newmakret and Wickhambrook attended the incident, with the firefighters remaining at the scene for over four hours trying to contain the flames.

At about 9.15pm, two crews left the scene.

No one is reported to be injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the property is not yet known.