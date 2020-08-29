Crash outside pub leaves driver with broken arm

A crash outside Thorpe-le-Soken’s Bell Inn pub left one driver with a broken arm.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash between a black Ford Focus and a white Ford Fiesta in the High Street, just before 7.50pm on Tuesday, August 25.

The driver of the Fiesta suffered a broken arm.

The Focus did not stop at the scene of the crash and police are keen to speak with the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident should get in touch with Stanway’s Roads Policing Unit by reporting online.

Alternatively, call 101 and quote incident number 1177 of August 25.