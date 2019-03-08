Heavy Showers

‘Only travel if absolutely necessary’ - warning issued due to high winds

PUBLISHED: 11:32 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 10 March 2019

Fallen trees are leading to a high volume of calls to Essex emergency services Picture: ARCHANT

Fallen trees are leading to a high volume of calls to Essex emergency services Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Road users are being warned to travel only when “absolutely necessary” due to high winds today.

The QE2 bridge at the Dartford Crossing is closed due to strong winds, Highways England have announced, and are monitoring the Orwell Bridge.

Earlier, Weatherquest said wind speeds of up to 60mph could be expected this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said they were seeing a “really high call demand” due to the weather, relating mostly to fallen trees.

The constabulary has advised on social media to only travel when really necessary and ensure 999 is used only for genuine emergencies. The 101 number is for non-emergencies.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said they were also receiving lots of calls reporting fallen trees, but they normally only deal with them if there is a risk to life, for example a tree over a road on a tight bend.

They directed people to report them here at Essex Highways.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said so far they had not taken any weather-related calls for Suffolk.

More to follow.

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

Seascape, Cliff Road, Felixstowe Picture: JIM TANFIELD

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

