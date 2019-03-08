‘Only travel if absolutely necessary’ - warning issued due to high winds

Road users are being warned to travel only when “absolutely necessary” due to high winds today.

The QE2 bridge at the Dartford Crossing is closed due to strong winds, Highways England have announced, and are monitoring the Orwell Bridge.

Earlier, Weatherquest said wind speeds of up to 60mph could be expected this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said they were seeing a “really high call demand” due to the weather, relating mostly to fallen trees.

The constabulary has advised on social media to only travel when really necessary and ensure 999 is used only for genuine emergencies. The 101 number is for non-emergencies.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said they were also receiving lots of calls reporting fallen trees, but they normally only deal with them if there is a risk to life, for example a tree over a road on a tight bend.

They directed people to report them here at Essex Highways.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said so far they had not taken any weather-related calls for Suffolk.

