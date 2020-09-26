Video

WATCH: Historic ferry sinks and suffers ‘significant’ damage in storm gales

The wrecked Harwich Harbour Ferry being towed away by the Harwich Haven Authority Picture: COLIN KINGSBURY

A 108-year-old foot ferry suffered severe damage after it sunk when high winds battered the region’s coastline.

The historic vessel, which operates between Harwich, Shotley and Felixstowe, was lashed by rough seas on Friday.

The yellow ferry came away from its moorings at Harwich’s Ha’penny Pier pontoons and the severe weather prevented the pier’s owners, Harwich Haven Authority, from recovering it.

“The severity of the weather meant that we were not able to recover the ferry by sea, or secure her lines from the pontoons. It was too dangerous,” a spokeswoman said.

“This morning – at approximately 8am – Harwich Haven Authority’s marine support crew were able to safely tow the ferry to a safer mooring within our vessel pound.

“We can confirm that the ferry has sustained significant damage.”

Onlooker Colin Kingsbury captured this footage of the ferry, which dates back to 1912, being towed away to safety this morning.

He said: “It was sad to see last night because it was really being smashed about by the waves.

“The weather was so windy and it was battering the ferry.”

The ferry was saved from the brink of closure by Suffolk-based entrepreneur Christian Zemann and his wife Lucy in 2016.

The owners have been approached for further comment.

