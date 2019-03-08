Gusty winds delay work on Suffolk stately home - with more autumnal weather ahead

Work on the rotunda at Ickworth has been delayed because of gusty winds. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST/ROBERT MORRIS ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

Gusty winds hit the region on Saturday as autumn took a grip - causing problems at one of Suffolk's largest stately homes.

An 80-foot crane had been ordered to help install scaffolding on the top of the rotunda at Ickworth House near Bury St Edmunds - but the wind was too strong for it to be safely operated.

The work is now expected to take place later this week when it should be calmer.

Adam Dury from Norwich-based Weatherquest said winds on Saturday were gusting between 30 and 40mph across the region - but were not expected to blow into a full storm.

There is no threat of the Orwell Bridge being closed because of high winds.

However there is more autumnal weather on the way with rain overnight and showers on Sunday - with further rain forecast early in the week.

Mr Dury said temperatures should remain quite high for the time of year - but could fall from the middle of the week. "Then it will start to feel more like autumn," he said.