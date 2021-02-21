News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
House 'heavily smoke logged' in fire

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:56 AM February 21, 2021    Updated: 8:15 AM February 21, 2021
Four fire engines have been called to a crash in rural Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in a Blythburgh house - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have extinguished a fire within a house in Blythburgh.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire in Highfield shortly after 4.15am Sunday, February 21.

Two crews from Southwold and Halesworth arrived at the scene to find the property "heavily smoke logged".

A fire and rescue service spokesman said crews used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel to locate and extinguish the flames.

The fire was put out by 5.06am.

One person was left in the hands of the ambulance service, they added.

The spokesman said: "Fire control received a call to a house on fire at the above address.

"Two appliances were mobilised and on arrival found a property which was heavily smoke logged.

"Crews proceeded to use two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel to locate and extinguish the flames, one casualty was left in the hands of the ambulance."
 

