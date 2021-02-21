House 'heavily smoke logged' in fire

Published: 7:56 AM February 21, 2021 Updated: 8:15 AM February 21, 2021

Firefighters have extinguished a fire within a house in Blythburgh.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire in Highfield shortly after 4.15am Sunday, February 21.

Two crews from Southwold and Halesworth arrived at the scene to find the property "heavily smoke logged".

A fire and rescue service spokesman said crews used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel to locate and extinguish the flames.

The fire was put out by 5.06am.

One person was left in the hands of the ambulance service, they added.

"Crews proceeded to use two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel to locate and extinguish the flames, one casualty was left in the hands of the ambulance."

