E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: How many cases in Suffolk’s prisons?

16 June, 2020 - 06:42
There have been 12 cases of coronavirus at Highpoint Prison. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

There have been 12 cases of coronavirus at Highpoint Prison. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Twelve people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk prisons since the pandemic broke out, statistics have revealed.

No cases of coronavirus have been recorded at Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYNo cases of coronavirus have been recorded at Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

All 12 coronavirus cases in the county’s jails have been at HMP Highpoint, near Newmarket, with none recorded at Hollesley Bay nor Warren Hill, both near Woodbridge.

The figures were released in response to a parliamentary question about the number of cases of the illness in UK jails.

Highpoint and Hollesley Bay have built a total of 48 temporary cells to quarantine prisoners with the disease and prevent it from spreading, with each jail taking 24 each.

MORE: Suffolk jails build 48 temporary cells built to stop spread of coronavirus

The single occupancy temporary cells, which will be removed when no longer needed, are where lower risk category C and D offenders are held until risk assessments are carried out.

You may also want to watch:

House of Lords government justice spokesman Lord Keen said: “These cells are a temporary measure to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. Prisoners will return to their usual accommodation arrangements when safe to do so.”

The statistics, correct as of Friday, June 5, show all of the 12 coronavirus cases at Highpoint have been staff cases.

MORE: See the latest Suffolk coronavirus news here

However, justice minister Lucy Frazer said: “The numbers reported will be affected by a number of variables, including the availability of testing locally which can result in differences between sites and regions.”

In response to the parliamentary question, she added: “The government has put robust measures in place to protect staff and offenders from Covid-19 and introduce ‘compartmentalisation’, to isolate those prisoners with symptoms, shield the vulnerable and quarantine new arrivals.”

MORE: Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

Early on in the crisis, campaigners called on the government to urgently cut the number of people behind bars early on during the coronavirus crisis, in a bid to avoid an “intolerable human cost” of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) later announced up to 4,000 low-risk prisoners would be temporarily released from jail to try to control the spread of the illness.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Power tools, copper pipe and generator among items stolen in workshop burglary

The burglary took place on Mill Road in East Bergholt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Council property investment firm plans supermarket and drive-in investments despite two years of losses

Omron, Opal Drive, Milton Keynes is among the out-of-county property investments made by CIFCO, the commercial property investment arm of Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Pleased to get back to some form of normality’ - verdict as students return to school

Desks in classrooms at Copleston have been spaced out, according to social distancing guidelines. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Coronavirus: How many cases in Suffolk’s prisons?

There have been 12 cases of coronavirus at Highpoint Prison. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man charged with triple attempted murder to appear in court

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident, which took place in St Helen's Street on March 8 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24