Prisons to build temporary cells to stop coronavirus spread in jails

09 April, 2020 - 19:17
Temporary cells will be built on the grounds of Highpoint Prison. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Temporary cells will be built on the grounds of Highpoint Prison. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Temporary cells are to be built in the grounds of two Suffolk jails in a bid to stop coronavirus from spreading in the prisons.

The temporary cells at Hollesley Bay Prison are designed to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYThe temporary cells at Hollesley Bay Prison are designed to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Campaigners have called on the government to urgently cut the number of people behind bars to avoid an “intolerable human cost” of Covid-19.

A total of 149 inmates had tested positive for coronavirus in 47 prisons as of 5pm on Wednesday, although it is not known which prisons those cases have been in.

At least 10 prisoners have died after contracting the virus, while 28 prison staff have tested positive in 17 prisons - as well as five prisoner escort and custody services employees.

Now the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced it will build single occupancy temporary cells at Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge and Highpoint prison near Newmarket, where lower risk category C and D offenders will be held until risk assessments are carried out.

On Saturday, the MoJ announced up to 4,000 low-risk prisoners will be temporarily released from jail in an effort to try to control the spread of coronavirus.

The low-risk offenders selected for early release will be electronically tagged and temporarily released on licence in stages, although they can be recalled at the first sign of concern.

These plans are to be extended to young offenders, although charities have dubbed the plans “wholly inadequate”.

Topic Tags:

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

10 more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

10 more patients have died in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Enjoy Suffolk’s wildlife – but lockdown unlikely to impact natural world

Suffolk Wildlife Trust's reserves like Redgrave and Lopham Fen are closed. File picture: GREGG BROWN

Prime minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation. Photo: PA Video/PA Wire

Salvage operation begins as fire breaks out at Victorian hall

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze that started in the roof of Hawstead Hall in west Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
