Diesel spillage shuts A14 slip road

PUBLISHED: 11:09 16 November 2018

The A14 between the Copdock interchange and the westbound slip road to Sproughton is full of slow or standstill traffic. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 between the Copdock interchange and the westbound slip road to Sproughton is full of slow or standstill traffic. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A vehicle has spilled a huge volume of diesel on the A14 near to Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene of the spillage after members of the public reported that there was diesel over the slip road toward Sproughton at junction 54.

Officers at the scene closed the slip road and waited for a Highways England clean-up team, who arrived around 10.50am.

Traffic had built to a standstill between the Copdock interchange and the slip road on the carriageway while drivers were redirected by police.

Drives travelling westbound on the A14 are advised to find alternative routes to avoid the cleaning operation. The team expect to have the road open around 12.30pm.

The source of the diesel is not known, but has been described as a “shed load” on the AA traffic news website.

The update says: “Exit ramp closed due to shed load on A14 Westbound at J54 Sproughton Road.

“Traffic is coping well. Exit slip road to Sproughton Road.”

