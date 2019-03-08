E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How a new way forward for Highways England is good news for motorists

PUBLISHED: 05:30 02 October 2019

The new operational model will see Highways England take direct ownership of road maintenance of motorways and major A roads across East Anglia Picture: HIGHWAYS AGENCY

The new operational model will see Highways England take direct ownership of road maintenance of motorways and major A roads across East Anglia Picture: HIGHWAYS AGENCY

HIGHWAYS AGENCY

Highways England says motorists on the region's major roads will be the winners as it introduces a new way of working.

The body is taking over management of routine road maintenance such as road resurfacing, laying of studs and road markings, along with delivery of major renewal and improvement schemes.

And, for the first time, management of key assets and infrastructure is also to be brought in-house.

Previously this was managed by construction, services and property group Kier, whose contract expired on September 30.

Bosses say the new way of working will give them more flexibility and a better understanding of conditions on the region's roads.

Highways England is the government-owned company responsible for modernising, maintaining and operating England's motorways and major A roads.

You may also want to watch:

The east region includes the strategic routes in the counties of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

Martin Fellows, Highways England regional operations director for the east, said: "By bringing more expertise in-house we will build upon the strong existing capabilities of both our staff and our supply chain and creates more flexible and efficient ways of working, that will underpin continual improvements to put safety, our customers and effective delivery at the heart of everything we do."

The new system is called Asset Delivery and was launched in 2016.

There are three elements - maintenance and response, design services, and the construction works framework.

Maintenance and response will be delivered by Ringway, and includes routine highway maintenance services such as repairs to defects, emergency incident response and severe weather services.

Design services begins in January 2020 and will be delivered by Atkins. This involves preparing technical designs and carrying out work on capital projects, from the drawing board to the finished product.

The construction works framework starts in April 2020 and covers renewal works to roads and bridges and improvement schemes on the network.

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

New millionaire in Essex as man wins big on Premium Bonds

A man has won over £1 million thanks to Premium Bonds Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

New millionaire in Essex as man wins big on Premium Bonds

A man has won over £1 million thanks to Premium Bonds Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How a new way forward for Highways England is good news for motorists

The new operational model will see Highways England take direct ownership of road maintenance of motorways and major A roads across East Anglia Picture: HIGHWAYS AGENCY

Man taken to hospital with feared broken leg after crash with bus

The East Anglian Air Ambulance is currently at the scene of a crash in The Avenue, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Castlemen celebrate first league win of the season at nine-man Ipswich Wanderers

Ipswich Wanderers prepare to deal with another Framlingham Town corner. They trailed 3-1 at half-time, but pulled it back to 3-2, although they could not find an equaliser. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Tractor Girls lose again despite improved showing

Town players celebrate Paige Wakefield's equaliser Picture: ROSS HALLS

Flood alerts in place along Suffolk and Essex coast

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding overnight Picture: SARAH PEARSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists