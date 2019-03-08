E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A14 re-opens after mess of chicken skins removed from the road

PUBLISHED: 18:30 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 13 September 2019

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The A14 at Stowmarket has fully re-opened this evening after a spill, which included chicken skins, forced it to close for a number of hours.

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 between junctions 49 for Tot Hill and 50 for Stowmarket was closed for a number of hours after a van shed its load early on Friday morning.

Among the load was a number of items of clothing, furniture and meat, specifically chicken skins, which caused problems for those called in to clear up.

Motorists reported miles of tailbacks with delays of up to two hours in the area.

Many drivers were forced onto smaller country lanes to try and get through.

Police were able to open one lane shortly before 11am but it took until 6pm for the second lane to be re-opened.

Highways England thanked motorists for their patience on Twitter.

