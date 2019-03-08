Raw meat spillage causes delays on A12 and A14

More than 10 trays of meat have fallen onto the carriageway at the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich, where the A12 and A14 meet. Pictures: EMMA CROWHURST Archant

A spillage of raw meat is causing tailbacks on the two major roads at the Copdock roundabout.

More than 10 trays of the raw meat, which appear to include raw chicken and burgers, fell onto lane one of the carriageway at around 10.55am this morning (Thursday, April 11).

It is currently unknown what caused the trays to fall from the vehicle.

The spillage has been causing delays of up to one mile on both the A12 and A14 in both directions.

Highways England has been called to the scene to clear the obstruction, although the roads and roundabout remain open.

@BBCRadioSuffolk @jameshazell there are in fact chicken legs on the Copdock roundabout , it could only happen in Suffolk! pic.twitter.com/0KZHZ8oDs3 — Emma Crowhurst (@Emma_Crowhurst) April 11, 2019

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We were called just before 10.55am to reports of trays of meat falling from a vehicle onto the carriageway of the Copdock roundabout.

“Highways England are currently on scene clearing the remains of the spillage, which are on lane one of the roundabout.”

Highways England has been approached for comment.