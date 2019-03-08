Find out where planned roadworks are taking place this week

Will roadworks across the region affect you this week? Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Drivers have been warned to be aware of planned roadworks taking across Suffolk and north Essex this week, which could cause delays.

Highways England has announced which road improvements are set to take place from March 11 and March 17, with most of the disruption due to take place during the early part of the week.

Work will take place on the A12, between the A120 turn-off at Colchester and the junction with the A1124, closing one lane overnight.

Emergency maintenance to roadside equipment on the northbound carriageway will happen between 9pm on March 11 and 6am on March 12.

Similar work will take place at the same time further east on the A12, closing a lane on the slip road to the A1124.

On the A14, litter clearance is planned between junction 56 at Ipswich Docks and junction 62 at Dockgate roundabout, closing the outside lane between 8pm and 6am from March 11 to March 13.