Long delays on A14 after car and HGV collide
PUBLISHED: 16:57 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 04 February 2019
Archant
A collision between a car and a HGV on the A14 eastbound near to Newmarket has been cleared leaving long delays.
Highways England reported at around 4.30pm that delays were building between junctions 36 (A11) and 37 (Newmarket West) as a result of a collision between a car and an HGV.
They confirmed at 5,15pm that the collision had been cleared and all lanes were open but stressed that there were still delays in the area.
A tweet from Highways England read: “Collision has been cleared and all lanes are open #A14 eastbound between J36 (#A11) and J37 (#Newmarket).
“Please allow extra journey time, long delays remain in place on the #A14 and #A11.”