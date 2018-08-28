Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Highways operative driven into and racially abused

PUBLISHED: 21:38 14 November 2018

A Suffolk Highways van at the scene

A Suffolk Highways van at the scene

Archant

Suffolk Highways has announced on social media that one of its workers was ‘driven into’ and racially abused as he assisted in a fatal crash on the A12 today.

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAILThe Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

The agency were assisting traffic congestion following a collision on the A12 which saw a man driving a lorry die near Darsham.

They have reported the incident to Suffolk police.

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 10.30am after a white van lost control and ended up in a ditch next to the level crossing.

An air ambulance was in attendance but despite receiving treatment, the driver of the van – a man aged in his 50s – sadly died at the scene.

It is believed that the man had become ill while behind the wheel of the van which then crashed off the road.

Three fire engines were called and stabilised the vehicle while the passengers are being attended to and helped administer first aid to the casualties.

One other person, the passenger of the vehicle, was treated at the scene and the van was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

A shop keeper near the scene has said that a member of the public ran into his shop to use a phone to call the emergency services.

The road was closed for a time but re-opened shortly after 3pm.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Highways operative driven into and racially abused

28 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
A Suffolk Highways van at the scene

Suffolk Highways has announced on social media that one of its workers was ‘driven into’ and racially abused as he assisted in a fatal crash on the A12 today.

Councillors give green light to Stansted airport expansion plans

39 minutes ago Imogen Braddick
An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

Stansted Airport’s expansion plans have been approved by Uttlesford District Council’s planning committee.

Liverpool Street train disruption and cancellations expected until 9pm

20:37 Dominic Moffitt
Signal fault at Liverpool Street halts train services Picture: ARCHANT

Delays and cancellations continue on trains going to and from London Liverpool Street after an earlier points failure.

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

15:25 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Flasher exposes himself to dog walker

19:00 Will Jefford
Police are investigating a flashing incident in Tuddenham. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a dog walker in Tuddenham.

Vicious attack leaves man with serious injuries

18:06 Will Jefford
Two men have been arrested following the attack. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries following an attack in Sudbury.

Breaking News Planners vote to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity

17:53 Jessica Hill
An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

The decision on whether to give Stansted Airport the go ahead to raise its passenger numbers by eight million a year has been approved.

Most read

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Graham training with Oxford with winger out of the picture at Ipswich

Jordan Graham is no longer at Ipswich Town and is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24