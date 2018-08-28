Highways operative driven into and racially abused

Suffolk Highways has announced on social media that one of its workers was ‘driven into’ and racially abused as he assisted in a fatal crash on the A12 today.

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

The agency were assisting traffic congestion following a collision on the A12 which saw a man driving a lorry die near Darsham.

They have reported the incident to Suffolk police.

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 10.30am after a white van lost control and ended up in a ditch next to the level crossing.

An air ambulance was in attendance but despite receiving treatment, the driver of the van – a man aged in his 50s – sadly died at the scene.

It is believed that the man had become ill while behind the wheel of the van which then crashed off the road.

Three fire engines were called and stabilised the vehicle while the passengers are being attended to and helped administer first aid to the casualties.

One other person, the passenger of the vehicle, was treated at the scene and the van was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

A shop keeper near the scene has said that a member of the public ran into his shop to use a phone to call the emergency services.

The road was closed for a time but re-opened shortly after 3pm.