See inside this stunning Grade II listed farmhouse with an outdoor pool and yoga studio

PUBLISHED: 06:59 06 October 2019

An exceptional Grade II listed framhouse in Drinkstone, near Bury St Edmunds, has gone on the market with its very own pool. Picture: BEDFORDS

An exceptional Grade II listed framhouse in Drinkstone, near Bury St Edmunds, has gone on the market with its very own pool. Picture: BEDFORDS

BEDFORDS

An exceptional 18th century Suffolk farmhouse complete with three acres, a swimming pool, a yoga studio and a number of outhouses has gone on the market for nearly £2 million.

An exceptional Grade II listed framhouse in Drinkstone, near Bury St Edmunds, has gone on the market. Picture: BEDFORDS

Hill Farm House can be found in a luxury rural setting in Drinkstone, with far-reaching views of the countryside yet only two miles south of the hustle and bustle of the A14.

Situated just 15 minutes away from the popular town of Bury St Edmunds this is the perfect family home surrounded by farmland and mixing old-fashioned features with a modern interior.

The house is Grade II listed and extends to just over 5,000 sq ft of living space, arranged over three floors and offering four reception rooms, six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

On the ground floor there is a reception hall with modern hardwood oak flooring, a large fireplace with a wood burning stove and wood mantle, a rear hallway and cloakroom and a staircase up to the first floor.

Hill Farm House is an exceptional Grade II listed farmhouse situated in an unrivalled rural setting surrounded by farmland. Picture: BEDFORDS

To the back of the property there is an double-aspect study with built-in shelving, an open fire place and access to the side hall.

The drawing room has exposed timbers, oak floors and a fireplace and the sitting room is very spacious - enjoying a double-aspect along with a dining room and opening out into the kitchen.

Here the kitchen is a modern addition to the building and provides access to the walled courtyard garden.

It boasts granite worktops, a breakfast bar, space for three fridge freezers, two double ovens and a glazed link leads to another office along with a luxury gym.

Hill Farm House is an exceptional Grade II listed farmhouse situated in an unrivalled rural setting surrounded by farmland. Picture: BEDFORDS

Upstairs on the first floor there is a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and large ensuite bathroom with a freestanding bath.

In addition there is a guest bedroom with shower room, and a further double bedroom, both are served by the family bathroom.

There is also a staircase leading up to the second floor, which has been cleverly reconfigured with a landing/study area and two double bedrooms, both served by their own shower rooms.

Outside of the property there is a guest annexe, along with a heated swimming pool, a man-made pond, an astro tennis court and two barns - the 'north and south barns'.

Hill Farm House is an exceptional Grade II listed farmhouse situated in an unrivalled rural setting surrounded by farmland. Picture: BEDFORDS

The 'north barn' has been partially converted, complete with a workshop and a separate yoga studio.

While the 'south barn' is a timber-framed barn with weather-boarded elevations underneath a clay pan-tiled roof and offers enormous potential - with detailed planning and Listed Building consent it could provide a modern office space.

For more information about the property see here.





























































































































































































































































































































Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'It's heartbreaking' – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'It's heartbreaking' – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Take a rare look behind the scenes at Sizewell B - Suffolk's nuclear power station

Katie Bannister is a control room engineer and reactor operator Sizewell B Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Green MEP backs mixed agriculture – not 'enforced veganism' – after visit to Suffolk farm

Green MEP Catherine Rowett meeting John Pawsey on his farm at Shimpling, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JOSEPH JOHN CASEY

Breaking weekend news from Suffolk and Essex

Breaking news from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch: Stunning sunrises highlight Suffolk's autumnal beauty

Stunning skies appeared over Suffolk on Saturday Picture: JANE CLARK

Calls by MP to review convicted murderer's guilty verdict

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin and solicitor Glyn Maddocks are to meet with the justice minister over the case of Oliver Campbell. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
