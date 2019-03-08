See inside this stunning Grade II listed farmhouse with an outdoor pool and yoga studio

An exceptional 18th century Suffolk farmhouse complete with three acres, a swimming pool, a yoga studio and a number of outhouses has gone on the market for nearly £2 million.

Hill Farm House can be found in a luxury rural setting in Drinkstone, with far-reaching views of the countryside yet only two miles south of the hustle and bustle of the A14.

Situated just 15 minutes away from the popular town of Bury St Edmunds this is the perfect family home surrounded by farmland and mixing old-fashioned features with a modern interior.

The house is Grade II listed and extends to just over 5,000 sq ft of living space, arranged over three floors and offering four reception rooms, six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

On the ground floor there is a reception hall with modern hardwood oak flooring, a large fireplace with a wood burning stove and wood mantle, a rear hallway and cloakroom and a staircase up to the first floor.

To the back of the property there is an double-aspect study with built-in shelving, an open fire place and access to the side hall.

The drawing room has exposed timbers, oak floors and a fireplace and the sitting room is very spacious - enjoying a double-aspect along with a dining room and opening out into the kitchen.

Here the kitchen is a modern addition to the building and provides access to the walled courtyard garden.

It boasts granite worktops, a breakfast bar, space for three fridge freezers, two double ovens and a glazed link leads to another office along with a luxury gym.

Upstairs on the first floor there is a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and large ensuite bathroom with a freestanding bath.

In addition there is a guest bedroom with shower room, and a further double bedroom, both are served by the family bathroom.

There is also a staircase leading up to the second floor, which has been cleverly reconfigured with a landing/study area and two double bedrooms, both served by their own shower rooms.

Outside of the property there is a guest annexe, along with a heated swimming pool, a man-made pond, an astro tennis court and two barns - the 'north and south barns'.

The 'north barn' has been partially converted, complete with a workshop and a separate yoga studio.

While the 'south barn' is a timber-framed barn with weather-boarded elevations underneath a clay pan-tiled roof and offers enormous potential - with detailed planning and Listed Building consent it could provide a modern office space.

